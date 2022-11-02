Brielle Jean Papavero, 18 years old, of Billings, was taken from us far too soon, on October 27. Brielle was the victim of a tragic car accident involving a drunk driver, which occurred near Belgrade, MT. Brielle was born on November 25, 2003 in Scottsdale, AZ to Brandon Lee Papavero and Megan Elise Crompton. She was the first grandchild of both sides of the family, and they were so anxious for her arrival.

Growing up, Brielle was a sassy, spunky, little spark plug! She surely gave her parents a run for their money with her diva personality, bossy ways, and attitude. She was two, going on 16!! She loved to dance and sing and her personality and charisma filled a room.

As a little girl, Brielle attended the same elementary school her mom attended in Chino Hills, CA. Due to Brandon's work with the railroad, the family moved many times when Brielle was a youngster, and they ultimately found their way to Billings in 2014. During her years in Billings, Brielle struggled with numerous trials and tribulations, as a result of the stigmas of mental illness. But, through it all, she fought hard to find peace and a sense of belonging in a world that is not always kind. Through self-love, leaning on her family and close friends, meditation, the power of crystals, the pure joy of sunsets and sunrises, and the love of the beach, she found a way to exist. In addition to her family, Brielle was fortunate to cross paths with Melesio Stone, who would become her boyfriend/best friend. They found each other at a very hard time in each of their lives. Together, they navigated the world, hand in hand, supporting, building up, growing as humans, and loving one another.

Brielle felt very strongly about forgiveness. Stating we have the choice to harbor anger and resentment for others or to get rid of it, let it go, and forgive. She chose, for her sake, to leave ill feelings behind her because it would only hold her back. She chose PEACE!

Brielle was a tremendously hard worker. She loved to help her parents as much as she could, especially when it involved her sisters and brother Aisley, Rylyn, Callie, Crew and Jaydalee. She would often give her siblings rides when her dad was working. She'd care for them so her momma could work, and almost daily, she would surprise her Momma with a clean house upon her return from work. Brielle was known as the "Protector" of her family. She would not put up with anyone that messed with them. Her siblings looked up to her and considered her their second Mommy. Her dad was so proud of her, as she was growing into a young woman, and taking responsibility for her finances. He loved giving her counsel on how to be a successful young adult, and she had recently started listening to his advice, which made him proud.

She loved to work at the 406 Kitchen and Taproom, alongside her Momma! She loved her job, and would often pick up shifts as much as possible. She worked hard and was saving up to move and to attend Aesthetician School. The amount of happiness and love that you spread in your short time here is a testament to how prepared you were for your return home. Loved by all the minute we saw your face.

Greeted by Grandma Beverly, The Bird, Bumpa, Grandma Rowse, Grandma Mona Jean, Grandpa Tony, Grandpa Dale, and Gramps.

Those left to remember her include her momma Megan Crompton Papavero; her dad Brandon Papavero (Hailey Williams); and her siblings; her boyfriend Melesio Stone and his mom Deseree Blake; her Nana and Papa Papavero; Grandma and Pappy Crompton; Aunt "Pritty"; Aunt B. (Freakshow); Aunt Jess; Aunt Kel; and Uncle and best friend Cory. Brielle was a loving and honored godmother to her friend Kota Courchane-Roche's children, Violet Sue Rose and Jerian Percy Jace.

As joyous as your return to your Heavenly Father may be, we long for your warm hugs, your infectious smile, your beautiful eyes, your joyous song and dance, your love of a good time, your spunk, and yes, your mischief, every single day until we see you again. We will never stop loving you… Always and Forever.

We will Celebrate Brielle's Life on Saturday, November 5, at Heights Family Funeral Home. The casket will be open for visitation from 4-5 p.m., followed by the service beginning at 5 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and remembrances and photos may be shared on Brielle's Tribute Wall at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com