Brock Valton Hodson

Brock Valton Hodson

WASHINGTON - Brock Valton Hodson was born April 30, 1955, to James and Norma Hodson in Modesto, CA. Brock and sister, Erica, were raised in California, and he graduated from Modesto.

He then joined the United States Air Force, where he became a Staff Sargent. In 1976, he married Vicki Bauwens of Fromberg, MT. After leaving the service in 1981, Brock and Vicki eventually moved to Colstrip, MT as he took a job with Montana Power. Brock and Vicki raised their children through graduation from Colstrip. Brock enjoyed spending time in the Custer National Forest and the Bighorn Mountains. Brock and Vicki later separated, and in 2011 Brock married Nancy Fields-Estill. Following Brock's 2013 retirement from PPL, Brock and Nancy moved to Washington, where he enjoyed his retirement by exploring backroads with his Jeep, and visiting with relatives whom he had not seen during his working years. Brock passed away unexpectedly on May 19th.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Dillon (Kim); and grandson, Oliver; his daughter, Ashley; their mother, Vicki; his sister, Erica; as well as several aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.

