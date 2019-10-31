RIVERTON, Wyo — Bruce Blumenshine was born July 30, 1953, to Frank & Alice Blumenshine of Riverton, Wyoming. The family moved to Laramie, where Bruce spent his High School years developing his witty sense of humor, tender heart, and perpetual challenging of the status quo. His huge heart and authentic love made it easy for him to make close life-long friends.
In 1974, Bruce married Kathy Mann, whom he spent the rest of his life loving with all of his heart. Their love saw them through many trials as they raised three independent, faithful children.
Bruce graduated from Red Wing Technical Institute with an Associate of Science degree in Alternative Energy. He began his career in California, where he spent seven years building wind turbines. Not one for being around tons of people, the family returned to Montana, where he worked loyally for Knife River.
Known for being a hard-working, passionate, opinionated, straightforward, and generous man, Bruce’s passing will leave a large space in this world.
Bruce was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl; his mother, Alice; and his father, Frank.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, and their three children: Ryan & Rene, Kolby & Bondy, and Derek & Diana, as well as five brothers; three sisters; and four adoring grandchildren.
