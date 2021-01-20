Bruce 'Boots' Edward McFarland
Bruce 'Boots' Edward McFarland of Columbus, MT passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from natural causes (not COVID related) at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, MT with his wife, Donna, at his side and family nearby.
Bruce was born the youngest of three sons to John Robert and Lorene McFarland on Oct. 17, 1937. He grew up on the family farm in Molt, MT. He attended grade school in Molt and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955 at the age of 16. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees and spent eight years proudly serving his country, and was honorably discharged. In 1961, he met the love of his life, Donna Lackman, at a dance at the Park City Saddle Club. They were married on May 2, 1962 and started their life together in a small apartment in Billings, MT. They moved to Molt and lived on the family ranch for 27 years before moving to West Billings. They eventually moved to Columbus, MT and he resided there until his death.
In addition to being a farmer and rancher, he also worked 33 years at Western Sugar in Billings as a crane and locomotive operator. Due to cancer, he was forced to retire (which he was not happy about). Had his health not declined, he would still be working to this day. He spent his last years continuing to farm, except it was tending to his garden beds which he built so he could access them from his wheelchair. He enjoyed many hunting and camping trips with his family, the last being in 2019. Most recently, he spent several hours at the Columbus Senior Center visiting and playing cards.
His infectious humor and constant trickery which he got from his mom will always be remembered by his many family and friends. These traits are clearly visible in his daughter and son, as well as his many grandchildren and great - grandchildren.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert "Bob" McFarland and Lorene McFarland, and his two brothers, Mick and Charles McFarland. He is survived by his wife, Donna, two children, Stephanie (Terry) Zindler of Rapelje, MT and Jeff (Carol) McFarland of Modesto, CA, grand-daughters Haley (Joe) Clark of Forsyth, MT, Ashlyn (Jeff) Jones of Clancy, MT, Morgan (Jeff) Clark of Forsyth, MT, Kristen McFarland (Joey Gonzalez) of Modesto, CA, and Tara McFarland of Modesto, CA. In addition, Bruce is survived by 12 great-grandchildren with the 13th on the way, sister-in-laws Charlene McFarland of Billings and Jan McFarland of Molt, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Columbus Community Congregational Church, UCC, 138 4th Street, Columbus, MT 59019. A luncheon reception will be provided at the church immediately following. Interment will be held at the Rapelje Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 with full military honors at 2:00. Family has requested memorials be made to the Columbus Community Congregational, UCC, PO Box 545, Columbus, MT 59019, the Columbus Senior Center, PO Box 655, Columbus, MT 59019 or a charity of one's choice.
