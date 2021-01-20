Bruce 'Boots' Edward McFarland

Bruce 'Boots' Edward McFarland of Columbus, MT passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from natural causes (not COVID related) at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, MT with his wife, Donna, at his side and family nearby.

Bruce was born the youngest of three sons to John Robert and Lorene McFarland on Oct. 17, 1937. He grew up on the family farm in Molt, MT. He attended grade school in Molt and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955 at the age of 16. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Seabees and spent eight years proudly serving his country, and was honorably discharged. In 1961, he met the love of his life, Donna Lackman, at a dance at the Park City Saddle Club. They were married on May 2, 1962 and started their life together in a small apartment in Billings, MT. They moved to Molt and lived on the family ranch for 27 years before moving to West Billings. They eventually moved to Columbus, MT and he resided there until his death.