Bruce C. Steel, 73, of Billings died peacefully in his home on Jan. 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Terry; children, Anne (Peter) Christ of St. Paul, MN, Brady Steel of Los Angeles CA; grandchildren, Della (Katie Keller) Christ, Bjorn Christ, Annabelle Steel, Luke Steel; brother, Ian (Bonnie) Steel.
Born and raised by his parents, Bob and Betty, in Great Falls, Bruce spent his career in the food business, first in grocery store management and then as a food broker with Jesme-Lowe. He brought fun and enthusiasm (or as he would call it, 'Phi Alpha') to everything he did. Bruce made it his life's mission to brighten the day of everyone around him, and even in the darkest days of his illness, if you asked him how he was doing, he'd answer, 'If I were any better, vitamins would be taking me!' He loved a good road trip, especially if he was taking you somewhere you needed to go. He indulged his lifelong love of hot rods by restoring a number of old cars and taking them to car shows. Through it all, he maintained a deep and abiding appreciation and admiration for his wife, Terry.
'I believe our book is written by our company of friends.' (~D. Schmidt) This says so much about Bruce, and even more about the people in his life. From his high school crew, the Mag 7, to his car buddies, his work friends, neighbors and the family at American Lutheran Church, Bruce was a faithful and loyal friend. During these past years of living with Porocarcinoma, Bruce's friends have returned that faithful loyalty time and again. They are truly a treasure, and our gratitude for their part in all our lives is immeasurable. Particularly in the last few months, we have been buoyed by essential support from the staff at Billings Clinic, St. John's United Hospice, and our pastors, Elizabeth Sillerud and Tim Tostengard.
A private memorial service has been held at the family home. We look forward to celebrating with all our friends and family on June 6, (Bruce's birthday weekend), when it is safe for all to gather together. Memorials preferred to American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave, Billings, 59101.
