Bruce C. Steel

Born and raised by his parents, Bob and Betty, in Great Falls, Bruce spent his career in the food business, first in grocery store management and then as a food broker with Jesme-Lowe. He brought fun and enthusiasm (or as he would call it, 'Phi Alpha') to everything he did. Bruce made it his life's mission to brighten the day of everyone around him, and even in the darkest days of his illness, if you asked him how he was doing, he'd answer, 'If I were any better, vitamins would be taking me!' He loved a good road trip, especially if he was taking you somewhere you needed to go. He indulged his lifelong love of hot rods by restoring a number of old cars and taking them to car shows. Through it all, he maintained a deep and abiding appreciation and admiration for his wife, Terry.