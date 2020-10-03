 Skip to main content
Bruce C. Watson
Bruce C. Watson

Bruce was born to Constantine & Mary (Petros) Watson. He is survived by his wife, children and grandsons. Memorial Service will be Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a First Responder organization of your choice.

