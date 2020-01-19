Bruce Daniel Heide passed away Jan, 8, 2020 at his home in Billings (Lockwood).
He was born Jan. 21, 1966 in Williston, N.D., the son of Daniel and Evelyn Heide. He graduated in 1984 from Williston Senior High.
He married Jill Skaare in Feb. 1985 and they had two children, Chelsea Lauren and Tate Bruce.
In 2014 Bruce moved to Billings and worked at S Bar S in Lockwood. His health began to deteriorate and for the last years of his life he struggled with pain and discomfort resulting in severe mobility problems.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Chelsea; son Tate and grandson Rory; his mother Evelyn (Lyn) Heide; sisters Danette Cerise, Dr. Sheila (Tony) Klein; niece Clarissa Klein; nephews Chauncey (Kristen) Klein and sons Carsten and Hudson, Tyler Cerise, and Jacques (Janell) Cerise and son Seger. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Heide; and grandparents Martin and Ann Heide, and Sever and Ella Rustad.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Food Pantry at Peace Lutheran Church, 1301 Avenue D, Billings MT 59102.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the Dahl Funeral Chapel on Jan. 21, 2020 (his birthday) at 2 p.m. His final resting place will be at Hillside Memorial Gardens in Williston, North Dakota, beside his father Dan and grandparents Martin and Ann Heide. May God bless the memory of Bruce Heide. For a longer obituary and to share memories visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
