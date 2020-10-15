Bruce Edward Vanica
Former Northwest Airlines District Sales Manager, Bruce Vanica, died Monday, Oct. 12, at the age of 93. Bruce and his family moved to Billings from Cincinnati, Ohio in 1968 and his sales territory covered all of Montana and Northern Wyoming during the 1970s when Northwest struggled through multiple strikes. After he retired from the airline, he owned two travel agencies and a bus tour company in Billings during the 1980s. He then became a First Student school bus driver for almost 25 years.
He is survived by his seven children, 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family is grateful to the staff of River Ridge Assisted Living at Eagle Cliff Manor in the Heights for the loving, compassionate care he received the past two and a half years – especially during this difficult year with the coronavirus concerns.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Dahl Funeral Chapel. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at Bruce's memorial service will be limited. Please see Dahl's website at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for details regarding a live-stream of the service as well as Bruce's complete obituary.
