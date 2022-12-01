Bruce G. Koberstein

Bruce passed away on November 24, in Billings, Montana after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Bruce was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 6, 1940, to Berneyce (Blaker) and G. C. Koberstein. Bruce graduated from South High in Minneapolis in June 1958. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in June 1962.

Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Meader, on April 8, 1961. In August 1970 a son, David, was welcomed to the family. Sharon passed away in January 2001.

Upon discharge from the Air Force, Bruce attended Dunwoody Industrial Institute graduating in Architectural Drafting and Estimating. He worked for various architectural firms in several states. In 1978 Bruce joined Norwestern Bank Corporation in their Properties Department. Bruce was transferred to Billings in 1993 and retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 1999.

In September 2004, Bruce found true happiness when he married Karen Zup and acquired two step-daughters, Becky Meidinger and Jill Johnston and eventually five grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Bruce thoroughly enjoyed being Grandpa and Papa. With Karen by his side, Bruce enjoyed hiking, biking and their extensive travels. He also appreciated the performing arts and was a great supporter of Billings Studio Theater. We would like to give a special thank you to Riverstone Hospice, especially Heidi, Ryan, Kristine and Terri. You are true angels here on earth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riverstone Hospice or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 6, at the Big Horn Resort Convention Center, from 2-5 p.m. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at a later date in Red Lodge, an area he especially loved.