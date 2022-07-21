Bruce Leslie, age 65, of Bridger died by accidental drowning on Wednesday June 29.

Bruce was born in Red Lodge on December 22, 1956 to his parents George and Betty Leslie who preceded him in death.

Following graduation from Bridger High School in 1975 Bruce became a well-respected pipeline welder and for many years worked on pipeline construction jobs throughout the West.

An avid outdoor sportsman hunting and fishing were Bruce's main pastimes. In addition to his outdoor interests he was an avid reader who spent many enjoyable hours in the Bridger Public Library.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of the Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. Graveside services will be held at a later date.