Bruce Melvin Bogar went to be with his heavenly Father and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the age of 72.

Bruce was born on July 19, 1949 in Wolf Point, MT to Melvin and Sue Zora Bogar. He was the fourth of five children.

He met Melva Myhre during his high school years in Circle, MT. Bruce graduated from Circle High in 1967. Bruce and Melva were married on Sept. 6, 1969 and made their home in Billings, MT.

Bruce graduated from Eastern Montana College. While living in Billings, Bruce and Melva had three children, Colette, Brent, and Blain.

Bruce opened an accounting practice after college. In 1980, Bruce became the owner of Petroleum Distributors in Glendive. In 1984, he moved to Denver to attend Denver Seminary. After graduating from Denver Seminary in 1986, he moved back to Glendive. In 1988, Bruce bought a farm near Vida, MT. He farmed and did pulpit supply in the surrounding communities. In 1989, Bruce accepted the full time Pastorate at Gospel Fellowship Church in Wolf Point.

In 2007, Melva went to be with her Lord and Savior, and Bruce continued serving the same Lord and Savior in Wolf Point.