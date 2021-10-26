Bruce Melvin Bogar went to be with his heavenly Father and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the age of 72.
Bruce was born on July 19, 1949 in Wolf Point, MT to Melvin and Sue Zora Bogar. He was the fourth of five children.
He met Melva Myhre during his high school years in Circle, MT. Bruce graduated from Circle High in 1967. Bruce and Melva were married on Sept. 6, 1969 and made their home in Billings, MT.
Bruce graduated from Eastern Montana College. While living in Billings, Bruce and Melva had three children, Colette, Brent, and Blain.
Bruce opened an accounting practice after college. In 1980, Bruce became the owner of Petroleum Distributors in Glendive. In 1984, he moved to Denver to attend Denver Seminary. After graduating from Denver Seminary in 1986, he moved back to Glendive. In 1988, Bruce bought a farm near Vida, MT. He farmed and did pulpit supply in the surrounding communities. In 1989, Bruce accepted the full time Pastorate at Gospel Fellowship Church in Wolf Point.
In 2007, Melva went to be with her Lord and Savior, and Bruce continued serving the same Lord and Savior in Wolf Point.
In 2009, Bruce met Connie Clark in Glendive. They were married Nov. 21, 2010. The two of them served at Gospel Fellowship Church until Bruce's retirement in 2019. Bruce and Connie then moved to Billings.
Bruce lived his life living out his favorite verse from the Bible, trusting in the Lord with all his heart and leaning not on his own understanding but acknowledging the Lord in all his ways and letting the Lord direct his path. He fought a good fight and finished his course and is now in the presence of His Savior and Lord, whom he dearly loved.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Kenny, and Melva.
He is survived by wife, Connie, daughter and son-in-law Colette and Todd Christensen, grandchildren Thomas, Amanda, Malea and Thaddaeus of Wyoming; son and daughter-in-law Brent and Kris and grandchild Hope of North Dakota, and son and daughter-in-law Blain and Nataliya and grandchildren Jackson and Melaniya of Nevada. He is also survived by Jonathan and Erika Clark of California and Lisi and Andy Wickham along with their children Judith, David and Irene of Spain.
Services will be held at Gospel Fellowship Church in Wolf Point, MT on Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Beacon Bible Camp, Lustre, MT.
