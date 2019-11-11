{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce R. Sundseth, age 63 of Billings passed away on Monday, Nov. 4. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, all at the Smith West End Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at the Terrace Gardens Cemetery. Please visit Bruce’s online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Sundseth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries