Bruce Robert Fishburn

Red Lodge — Bruce Fishburn 82, of Red Lodge, passed away of natural causes Saturday Sept. 25, at Saint Vincent's Healthcare in Billings.

Bruce was born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho, a son of Robert and Juanita (Carpenter) Fishburn. He attended schools in Pocatello and college and medical school at the University of Utah. After enlisting in the Army, Bruce served at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas before serving four years in Heidelberg and Karlsruhe, West Germany from 1964-1968. After finishing his service, he was accepted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his Ophthalmology residency training.

Thereafter, Bruce accepted a position in Billings where he practiced Ophthalmology specializing in medical and surgical diseases of the retina for 35 years, retiring in 2005. On April 8, 1961, Bruce married Carole Elaine Egley of Montpelier, Idaho. Bruce and Carole were blessed with two children, Jon and Amy. He loved his children and his five grandchildren.

Bruce loved the outdoors enjoying kayaking, skiing, golfing and biking. He also loved traveling and was an adept photographer. He loved his dogs and a good glass of red wine. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.