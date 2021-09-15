 Skip to main content
Born Feb. 13, 1954 to Harold and Jeannine Wagner, Bruce Wagner lost his life in a tragic accident on Sept. 9, 2021 while doing what he loved most. He grew up in Billings, a successful businessman, son, father, husband, brother, grandpa, nephew, uncle and friend. To know him was to love him. He will be forever missed. Memorial service at Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. For full obituary visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

