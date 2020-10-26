Bryan Edward Steinmetz, age 53, of Billings passed away suddenly Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020.
Memorial services will be Oct. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Due to current restrictions, the service is by invitation only. To read full obituary or watch live stream of the service, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. The family invites you to a reception at 427 16th Street West starting at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at the Little Horn State Bank, 2900 Central Ave #3, Billings, Montana, for Trace and Brady.
