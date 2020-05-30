× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bryan J. Edwards passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Cody, Wyoming, to Bryan and Mary Edwards, he grew up hunting, hiking, fishing and always working at something, and developed a deep love of the Cody country which he never lost. One of his proudest moments was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with several of his close friends. Bryan attended the University of Wyoming before transferring to the University of Colorado to pursue an engineering degree. It was there he met his future bride, Martha Ann Fritz, and to their union was born two sons.

Bryan worked as a civil engineer for the California Highway Dept. and a hydraulic engineer for the Bureau of Reclamation, later transferring to reservoir regulation for the Bureau. When not working, Bryan continued hunting and fishing as well as floating the rivers and camping with the family. In his spare time, he spent many hours in his workshop building things: a piece of furniture, new arrows or just a box for an item that needed one. Bryan's career took him from California to Wyoming to Montana, and after retirement, back to Cody where he and Martha lived for many years before relocating to Billings to be near family.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Don and Paul, his wife and son Bruce. He is survived by his son Steven and daughter-in-law Janice. Services are pending and will be scheduled at a later date.

