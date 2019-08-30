Bryan James Sticka passed away July 27, 2019, in Billings.
Bryan was born on Nov. 1,1967, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Gerald Sticka and Carol (Wolbaum) Heidecker. He graduated from Dickinson High School in 1986 and then completed his automotive tech degree from Alexandria Tech & Community College in 1987. He started his automotive career in Sioux Falls, eventually moving to Rapid City; Atlanta, Georgia; and settling in Billings.
Bryan is survived by his father, Gerald Sticka; mother Carol Heidecker; stepfather, Ken Heidecker; sister Dawn Peterson; and brother Josh (Nicole) Heidecker. He was extremely proud of his nephews, Daniel Peterson, Matthew Peterson and Jayse Heidecker.
We are thankful for the short time he was part of our lives. Bryan’s quick wit and spirit will live in our hearts forever.
