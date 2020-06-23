× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bryce Wood Williams

Bryce Wood Williams passed away on Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at the age of 94. After several months of declining health, Bryce died peacefully in his sleep.

Bryce was born at home near Versailles, Illinois, on October 11, 1924, to father Oscar Jesse Williams and mother Jane (Jean) Anderson Williams (Watt). Bryce was the fifth child born to Oscar and Jean. He helped on his family's small farm and worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led to him enlist in the U.S. Navy after his 17th birthday. He was home on leave from boot camp when he heard the news on December 7, 1941, that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. He was ordered to report to the USS Clark, a destroyer in San Diego, California. The ship sailed into Pearl Harbor about one month after the attack. Must have been quite the sight for a 17-year-old from Illinois.

Bryce was assigned to the USS Clark for the duration of the war. He was a machinist mate so was in the engine room. At the end of the war, Bryce returned to Illinois. He worked on the farm and then started driving over-the-road trucks. During this time, he met Dorothy Jean Williams in Kansas City, Missouri. They were married December 28, 1952.