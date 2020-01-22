{{featured_button_text}}

Buckley ‘Buck’ Dale Hendrickson, 58, passed away in his home on Jan. 19, 2020 with his wife and step daughter by his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For full obituary, see online at smithfuneralchapels.com

