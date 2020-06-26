Bud Jones
0 entries

Bud Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bud (James Ray) Jones, 94 of Harlowton, Montana passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Harlowton of natural causes. He would have been 95 on July 1. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Ruby Fay (Giesler) Jones and his parents James Dewey and Iva Viola (Harbour) Jones. He is survived by his four children, Steve, Carla, Jim and Tammy; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family.

Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bud Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News