Bud (James Ray) Jones, 94 of Harlowton, Montana passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 in Harlowton of natural causes. He would have been 95 on July 1. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Ruby Fay (Giesler) Jones and his parents James Dewey and Iva Viola (Harbour) Jones. He is survived by his four children, Steve, Carla, Jim and Tammy; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.