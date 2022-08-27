Bulah Velma Manning, 102, passed away on Aug. 6, in Billings.
Bulah was born Sept. 13, 1919, at the family homestead on Four Mile Road between Birney and Decker. She was the youngest of eight children of Ernest Henry and Bulah (Christoph) Satterthwait and was the last survivor of this generation of her family.
Bulah was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Bob and sons-in-law Ralph Wright and Ron Gaskill.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Wright and Marilou Gaskill; granddaughter Barbara Jo Wright; grandsons Robert (Kyra), Ronald (Jeana) and Jason (Wendy) Gaskill; great-grandchildren Zachery, John, Olivia, Sophia and Tegan; step-great-grandchildren Alyssa, Adriana and Amanda; sister-in-law Mary Ann Cote; many nieces and nephews; and her special Early Morning Coffee Group friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mountview Cemetery with luncheon to follow at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
