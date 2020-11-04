Byron Haugen
Byron Haugen, 90, of rural Williston, North Dakota passed away at the Trinity Homes Long Term Care Center in Minot on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Round Prairie Cemetery west of Williston.
He is survived by his daughters Debra Jean Haugen and Melodie Joy Nelson, both of the Williston area, one sister Delores Jacobson of Williston, 3 grandchildren Rianna Lynn Brunelle, Cindy Lee Wolery and Eric Richard Nelson, 6 great grandchildren, friend and companion Donna Rossman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Byron or leave condolences for his family.
