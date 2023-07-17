Byron James Anderson came beaming into the world August 17, 1973, to Vicky and Gary Anderson. Born and raised in Montana, he grew up in the Red Lodge area. He moved to Bridger in 1991, where he graduated High School. He went on to do many great things in his life. He married Deanna Welch in 1993. Two years later they welcomed baby boy JR into their life, followed by their beautiful baby girl Annabelle in 1998. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Jill Rae Webb. She changed his life forever. They had a love that everyone was jealous of. Such a wonderful pair they made. With their union, Byron gained another wonderful son in Keaton and their baby girl Jaycee. He always had the goal to move back to Red lodge and build a life there, which he accomplished later in his life.
Byron changed so many lives and helped so many people. There wasn't a person who met him that didn't call him their friend. He was an amazing man with a huge giving spirit. He never hesitated to give the shirt off his back. Byron always enjoyed the simple things in life. Playing pool, camping, fishing, hunting and most of all spending time with his family and friends. On July 12, 2023, he joined his good friend Anthony Strobbe for a great day of fishing, where he peacefully passed from our lives.
He is predeceased by Gary Anderson and Jake Schaad. He is survived by Jill Webb, Byron Anderson Jr., Chelse Anderson, Annabelle Anderson, Keaton Rushton-Anderson, Jaycee Anderson, Vicki Anderson, Robert Anderson, Clarissa Cerovski, Sarah Schaad, Jason Schleining, and many aunts, uncles, in-law's, outlaws, nieces, nephews, friends and children who he thought of as his own.
Services will be held at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapels at 201 Broadway Ave N. in Red Lodge, MT Wednesday July 19 at 3:00 p.m. with viewing beginning at 2:00 p.m.
