Byron James Anderson came beaming into the world August 17, 1973, to Vicky and Gary Anderson. Born and raised in Montana, he grew up in the Red Lodge area. He moved to Bridger in 1991, where he graduated High School. He went on to do many great things in his life. He married Deanna Welch in 1993. Two years later they welcomed baby boy JR into their life, followed by their beautiful baby girl Annabelle in 1998. In 2004, he met the love of his life, Jill Rae Webb. She changed his life forever. They had a love that everyone was jealous of. Such a wonderful pair they made. With their union, Byron gained another wonderful son in Keaton and their baby girl Jaycee. He always had the goal to move back to Red lodge and build a life there, which he accomplished later in his life.