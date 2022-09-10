 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C. Allan Olson

  • 0

C. Allan Olson, 96, of Billings, passed peacefully in his sleep on the evening of August 2, at Aspen Meadows Rehabilitation.

Military Honors will be held at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery on October 21, 2 p.m. A memorial service is planned for October 22 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star.

A full obituary will be available at a later date through Cremation and Funeral Gallery website.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News