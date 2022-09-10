C. Allan Olson, 96, of Billings, passed peacefully in his sleep on the evening of August 2, at Aspen Meadows Rehabilitation.
Military Honors will be held at Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery on October 21, 2 p.m. A memorial service is planned for October 22 at 11 a.m. at Morning Star.
A full obituary will be available at a later date through Cremation and Funeral Gallery website.
