C. Norman Meidinger

C. Norman Meidinger of Powell, Wyoming died on October 12. At Powell Valley Healthcare. Cremation has taken place.

Memorial Services will be October 19, beginning at 10 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell.

Thompson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

