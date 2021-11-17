Cale M. Crowe

It was always a quick transition to birthday season with only a few days to prepare for his big day. Everyone was welcome to his birthday party and every new timer got to experience him “eye-frisking” them to make sure they were packing something for him to unwrap. To him, it was about your presence not the present that mattered most. The first day of school was next up and he would begin each conversation through the end of July and on into August with a mischievous grin, and a “no start school.” Cale celebrated Halloween with a love/hate relationship. He was all about sharing the treats and seeing the costumes but no “scary parts” please. Ponk made sure he topped his tank off heading into Nov. for the fifty-five day run-up to Christmas. You see, he and the big bushy bearded man were best buddies, and it was Cale's job to make sure everyone was just as ready as those two were to spread the holiday cheer. His excitement was magical, and certainly came from only a place true believers know. As Cale saw it, every white-bearded man was Santa, each red light positioned higher than roof top level was Rudolph and every moving object in the sky after the sun went down was Santa's sleigh, Ruby. Christmas with Cale and the traditional visit by Santa to the house was cherished by his entire family. He constantly reminded all of us to remember the child-like qualities not so deep inside which brought us so much innocence and joy in the moment.