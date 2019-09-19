{{featured_button_text}}

Callie W. Ernst, 84, passed away in Lewistown on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat., Sept. 28, 11:00 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church.  Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Callie’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Sep 28
Service
Saturday, September 28, 2019
10:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
215 5th Avenue S.
Lewistown, MT 59457
