Callie W. Ernst, 84, passed away in Lewistown on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sat., Sept. 28, 11:00 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Callie’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
