 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calvin F. Crutsinger

  • 0

"He Was A Great Man"

Graveside service on March 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Roundup cemetery. Come and share memories with the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News