Calvin Mayes

Calvin Mayes, 89, passed away on September 11. He was born in Lone Wolf, OK to Thomas and Estelle (Long) Mayes. He served in the Navy, then married Dorothy Daley and started a family and business. Because of his love for hunting and fishing, in 1971 he moved his family to MT. He made many friends, experienced many adventures, and will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his son Robert, and daughter Mary Denise Barker.

Cal is survived by his sons, Tom and Cliff, eight grandchildren, and more great grandchildren.

There is no service or memorial planned.

