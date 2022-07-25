Camden Boyce Brown arrived on this earth May 27, 2021, in Billings, Mont. It didn't matter he was three weeks earlier than expected. His parents, Logan Brown and Mattie Murphy, had everything in place and were ready to love, adore, and spoil this sweet gift. And that is what they did until his unexpected passing July 21.
Please join Camden's family in a celebration of his life on Thursday, July 28th at 10 am: St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wick's Lane, Billings, MT.
Full obituary can be read: Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel - BILLINGS MT (smithfuneralchapels.com).
