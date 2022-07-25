 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camden Boyce Brown

  • 0
Camden Boyce Brown

Camden Boyce Brown arrived on this earth May 27, 2021, in Billings, Mont. It didn't matter he was three weeks earlier than expected. His parents, Logan Brown and Mattie Murphy, had everything in place and were ready to love, adore, and spoil this sweet gift. And that is what they did until his unexpected passing July 21.

Please join Camden's family in a celebration of his life on Thursday, July 28th at 10 am: St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wick's Lane, Billings, MT.

Full obituary can be read: Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel - BILLINGS MT (smithfuneralchapels.com).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stroller patrol' at NYC bars sparks debate: 'Why not take your kids to a strip club'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News