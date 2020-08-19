Cameron Allshouse, 41, died July 30, 2020 in Billings. He was born to loving parents, Wayne and Elaine Allshouse on Dec. 16, 1978.
In addition to his parents, Cam is leaving behind his big sister Heather, his wife Chelsee, and his greatest joy, his daughter Brooklyn. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
For a full obituary please go to: Allshouse - Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
