Cameron H. Cartner, a United States Army Firefighter and a resident of Billings, MT, died unexpectedly on the 13th of May, 2020 at the age of 21. Cameron is survived by his parents, Leslie and Brady Cartner; Hannah Cartner with his children, Cade Cartner and Ace Cartner; his grandparents Melanie and William Haden; grandparents Jim and Cathy Cartner along with many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his sister; Carly Cartner.

Cameron was born in Medford on February 17, 1999 to Leslie Haden and Brady Cartner. Cameron grew up in different states, but his heart belonged in Oregon. He enjoyed anything outdoors and had a passion for hockey, playing throughout his high school career. He attended Billings Senior High for a short time before attending The Lincoln Center, obtaining his high school diploma in 2017. From then on, he worked and was then recruited with The United States Army. On August 4, 2017, he married Hannah, his high school sweetheart. On September 3, 2017 and June 7, 2019 respectively, he welcomed his two beautiful sons who were the most important part of his life. Cameron was a devoted father and avid hockey fan. He enjoyed anything outdoors, bringing his dog, Kiba, with him anywhere he went.