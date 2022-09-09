On August 30, Camille Ann Urbatchka Zent, loving mother and grandmother, was called to live with the angels at the age of 73. Camille was born to George and Irva (Sally) Urbatchka and had four brothers, Mick, Jim, Ronald, and Richard. She grew up in Sheridan Wyoming and enjoyed the mountains, sororities, and cruising Main Street with her friends in high school. She moved to and lived in Billings Montana most of her life. Camille overcame a lifetime of adversity, raising her two boys on her own for many years and later becoming a successful business woman and entrepreneur. Camille had a natural artistic and creative ability, she loved to decorate, and always made entertaining and the holidays so very special for family and friends. After retirement, Camille moved Arizona spending time with family and friends, travelling, and gardening. She loved to get back to the mountains or to the Oregon coast whenever she could. Camille is survived by her two sons, Perry and Robert, and four grandchildren, Blake, Riparian, Sage, and Sylvie. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.