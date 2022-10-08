Cammie Lou Bell

Cammie was born on March 12, 1933 in Luray, Kansas. She was the daughter of Lily and Camille Albach. She graduated from Billings Business College in 1952. Cammie met her husband of 62 years, Arthur Bell at a dance through mutual friends. Art and Cammie purchased their first home and resided there for over 60 years. They went on to have three children Al, Teresa, and Gene.

Cammie had a wonderful smile and contagious laughter. She loved to entertain with friends and family. Her hobbies included reading, bowling, baking, and playing cards. Cammie was a devoted wife and mother. She was involved in her children's activities, including girl scouts and baseball. Their home was the meeting place where all the neighborhood families would come to spend their time.

Once their children were grown, Art and Cammie travelled and spent the winters in the southern states. Art passed away in 2014 and Cammie moved to Arizona full time to be closer to her family. Cammie passed away on October 4 and is survived by Al (Connie), Teresa, Gene (Karen), her four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her sister Carlene (Everett), and Gail (Janice).

Cammie's memorial services will be held on October 11 at 11 a.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers in Billings, Montana. Burial and reception will follow in Roberts, Montana.