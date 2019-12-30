A funeral service for Candace Bridges, 83, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Poplar, MT. Burial will follow in Poplar Cemetery.
Candace passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson, N.D., surrounded by her loving family.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
