Funeral services for Candace Bridges, 83, of Killdeer, will be 10 a.m. MST, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Killdeer Cultural Center in Killdeer, ND. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Burial services will take place for Candace in her home town of Poplar in early Jan.
Candace passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson, ND.
You have free articles remaining.
Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com to view Candace’s full obituary, remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home - Killdeer
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.