{{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Candace Bridges, 83, of Killdeer, will be 10 a.m. MST, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Killdeer Cultural Center in Killdeer, ND. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Burial services will take place for Candace in her home town of Poplar in early Jan.

Candace passed away Dec. 18, 2019 at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson, ND.

Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com to view Candace’s full obituary, remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home - Killdeer

To plant a tree in memory of Candace Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries