On Thursday, Dec. 5, Candice ‘Candi’ Fox Sroczynski (66) joined her father (William ‘Bill’ Fox), mother Ruby, sister Sharon, and niece Minda in Heaven. Candice passed away in Bonita Springs, FL, from frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), a disease which previously took her mother and sister. Candice was regarded for her sharp intellect, strong work ethic, unparalleled integrity, and kind, giving heart. Despite her numerous achievements and gifts, she maintained her humility and sense of humor throughout her life.
Candice was born on April 25, 1953 in Billings and was welcomed by her hard-working parents and her loving sisters, Sharon and Carol. Candice was active in Billings schools, serving as Secretary of Billings Senior High Student Council, Governor and Mayor of Girl's State, and member of the National Honor Society, as well as being a Majorette.
Candice continued her academic achievements and graduated from the University of Montana Law School. Candice worked as a teacher and stock broker but spent most of her career as an attorney. She became a JAG Officer with the United States Navy in 1979 and continued her career as a civilian attorney to the Navy; she served nearly 30 years in total as a Navy Officer and civilian employee. Candice worked throughout the world, holding positions in Pearl Harbor and Sicily as well as working in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. She was awarded the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, the third highest award offered to Navy Civilians. Candice left Federal Service in 2012 when she began to show signs of FTD. Candice was well respected and would have continued to progress in her career if not for this devastating disease. Candice enjoyed a full life in addition to her career. She was a scuba diver, sailor, lifelong traveler, hiker, and trained for and ran a marathon in her fifties. Candice worked exceptionally hard but lived by the adage ‘life is short’ and avidly enjoyed her earthly life. She strongly believed in giving to others. She volunteered at soup kitchens and shelters, ‘rang the bell’ for salvation army, and consistently gave to her Church and community.
Candice is lovingly remembered and missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Paul, whom she met and married in Rhode Island, who cared for Candice for years and remained devoted and attentive to his wife and best friend until her passing. They enjoyed a rich 22 years together.
Candice was a wonderful mother who made her children her first priority; her son Alex and daughter Margaret are grateful for the values and guidance that she provided. Candice's sister, Carol (Tom) Feeley, dearly misses Candi's beautiful brown eyes and their shared laughter and close friendship. Carol, Alex, Margaret, and Margaret's wife Megan are grateful to live in and close by to Billings and share the memories of Candice together.
Candice demonstrated her strong belief in Jesus and Lutheran faith in how she lived. While we will miss her terribly, we know she is now living in perfect peace. Although Candice lived in and enjoyed many places in the world, she loved Montana and considered it home. Candice will be brought home to rest in Billings in the late spring and all will be welcome to celebrate her life and beautiful spirit. Arrangements will be shared closer to that date.
