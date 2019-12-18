Carey W. Pope passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 57. Carey is predeceased by his father Carey V. Pope and his sister Diana L Pope. Carey is survived by his loving wife Sheri Pope of 34 years. Carey is lovingly remembered by their children Brandon Pope and Michael Pope and daughter in law Ashlee Pope, and two beautiful granddaughters Everly Pope and Camryn Pope. Carey is also survived by his mother Carolyn Holmes; stepfather Harry Holmes; sister Dorothea (Seth) Henderson; niece and nephew Lauren and Liam Henderson, In laws Duane and Annie Halvorson, sister-in-law Emily (Brian) Halvorson-Penfield, and niece Cassidy Halvorson.
Carey worked for the City of Billings for over 20 years as a transit driver. He never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. He loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. His gracious, caring, loving soul will be missed.
You have free articles remaining.
The memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church 1301 Avenue D, Billings on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.