Carl Visser passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, after battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for several years. His three devoted children were by his side.
Carl Visser lived a life of service -- to his family, to his community, and always for the marginalized or forgotten who were in need. Carl was born on January 25, 1946, in Ogden, Utah, to Cornelius and Anna Visser. He was the fourth of five children to a Dutch immigrant family. He learned a strong work ethic working alongside his father maintaining and cleaning Ogden High School.
He met his wife after graduating from high school, and they married on September 10, 1965. He went on to play basketball for Weber State and received a sociology degree all while working, being a husband and a young father. They welcomed Kristen to the family in 1966. Kim followed in 1970, and Casey in 1976. His greatest joy and worry came from being a dad and grandpa to his 7 grandchildren. He was an excellent provider, caregiver, comedian, and friend to all.
His work serving the underprivileged was a blessing for countless individuals. In conjunction with his selfless career, he was his beloved wife’s caretaker for many years, always by her side as Multiple Sclerosis took over her body. Even through Carl’s daily challenges, he loved building close relationships with his family, friends, and the many people he encountered. Carl had an incredible knack for making people feel uniquely special. He made us all better versions of ourselves. He will be missed.
He is survived by his sister, Adele (Milt) Flinders; children, Kristen (Bob) Christnacht of West Linn, Oregon; Kim (Tom) Webber and Casey (Bridett) Visser of Billings; grandchildren, Melissa (Tyler) Weber, Hannah (Will) Christnacht, and Grant Christnacht, Carter and Emma Webber, Rosalyn and Hayden Visser; mother-in-law, Bonnie Sue Jones; brother-in-law, Ray (Gloria) Ward; sister-in-law, Sheila Visser; sister-in-law, Lynda (Phil) DeShazo of Napa, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Visser; parents, Cornelius and Anna Visser; brothers, Neil and Ralph; sister, Shirley Ward; and sister-in-law, Diane Visser.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all of Carl’s devoted caregivers at West Park Village and St. Vincent Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sweetgrass Creek Building at 2620 54th Street West. A luncheon will take place immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your choice of charity. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
