Carl Buflod

Carl was one of a kind. He was a hard-working, salt-of-the-earth kind of guy who wasn't afraid to tell it like he saw it. He could come across a little gruff, a little rough around the edges, but those that knew him well knew he was a big softie on the inside. He was there any time you needed him, whether you asked for help or not, and would do anything and everything for those he cared about. A generous spirit, a kind heart, a big belly laugh, a toothpick in his mouth and a twinkle in his eye is what will be remembered about Carl. He will be greatly missed.