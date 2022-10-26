Carl E. Johnson, 90 of Billings passed away on Oct. 22, just 12 days after losing the love of his life, his wife Catherine.
He was born on December 8, 1931 in the house he resided in his whole life and not much could make him leave it. He loved his farm and his family, and that's what he dedicated his life to. Cremation has taken place and Carl and Catherine's cremated remains will be interred at Mountview Cemetery at a later date.
Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view full obituary and leave remembrances, visit Carl's Tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
