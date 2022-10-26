 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carl E. Johnson

  • 0
Carl E. Johnson

Carl E. Johnson, 90 of Billings passed away on Oct. 22, just 12 days after losing the love of his life, his wife Catherine.

He was born on December 8, 1931 in the house he resided in his whole life and not much could make him leave it. He loved his farm and his family, and that's what he dedicated his life to. Cremation has taken place and Carl and Catherine's cremated remains will be interred at Mountview Cemetery at a later date.

Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view full obituary and leave remembrances, visit Carl's Tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mythbusting ‘healthy' habits in regards to your weight loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News