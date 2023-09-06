Carl E. Rookhuizen of Billings, MT, born June 10, 1944 passed away at his home on August 17, 2022 with loved ones by his side. He had a long career as a general contractor. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including fly fishing, downhill skiing, and long-distance bicycling with his sons.

He was preceded in death by his brother Johannes( Butch), his sister Sherry Grande, and his mother and father Vermell and Johannes (Joe).

Survived by his brothers Earl, Eddy and Joe Rookhuizen and their families of Billings, son Derek (Selena) Rookhuizen and grandson Arlo of New York; son Darin (Holly) Rookhuizen of Oakland, CA; step daughter Heidi Sanderson of Seattle, WA step daughter Geraldine Nelson and grandchildren: Hayden, Reece, Kael and Saoirse of Seattle, WA.

A graveside memorial will take place on Saturday September 9 at 2PM at Mountview Cemetery.