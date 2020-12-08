Carl E. Solheim

Carl E. Solheim, 77, of Laurel, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Laurel.

Carl was born on May 27, 1943, in Waseca, Minnesota, the son of Andy and Charlotte (Cole) Solheim. He spent the first several years of his life in the Los Angeles area, before coming to Wolf Point ('by God!'), Montana, at the age of 13, to live with relatives.

Carl completed his schooling in Wolf Point, graduating with the class of 1963. He then moved to Billings, where he attended Rocky Mountain College, Eastern Montana College (now MSUB) and Billings Business College.

In 1967, Carl went to work for Bill Roscoe at Roscoe Steel & Culvert, where he spent the next 38 years. He worked in various capacities, with his final position being that of Quality Control Inspector. When he retired in 2005, he told Jim Roscoe he was 'going to work full-time for Margaret.' And he pretty much did!

Carl gained an instant family, which included Tammy and Matt, when he married Margaret (Harper) McCaslin in 1976. The family was complete with the addition of Todd in 1977.