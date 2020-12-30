Carl Edward Jahr

Come winter, it was time to head to Red Lodge and ski. Much to the chagrin of his children and later grandchildren, it was important to arrive promptly when the lifts opened. Many times, that meant a 4:30 wakeup to reach his favorite spot, Big Sky Mountain. For years, family gathered in March to stay at Big Sky's Lake Condos to ski and enjoy the mountains. He proudly served on the Lake Condo board for 13 years in collaboration with condos' manager, Barb. Over the years, he carried hundreds of skis//poles for his kids and grandchildren, picked them up when they fell, and tried to instruct them how to not drop things off the ski lift (some learned better than others). He never had so much fun.