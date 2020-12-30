Carl Edward Jahr
Carl Edward Jahr was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Rushford, Minnesota, to Raymond and Esther Jahr. He was the oldest of five children: Ronald, Ruby, Carol and Marilyn.
After growing up on the family farm, he set off for Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. He was a proud graduate of the class of 1957. While at school, he played the tuba in the Concert Band and met a bass clarinet player named Janice Larson. They were married graduation weekend, June 1, 1957.
Carl and Jan spent the next nine years in Chisago City, Minnesota. Carl taught school, drove the school bus, coached basketball and taught students to drive. After changing career paths, he never lost his desire to teach the new generation to ride a bike and drive, as he spent hours with all four kids and several grandkids. In 1966, opportunity beckoned. Carl began his career as an insurance broker, a career that brought his family first to North Dakota and then home to Montana. His insurance business made him a frequent visitor to banks across North Dakota and Montana.
Carl was a hardworking family man. Carl and Jan's family grew. He was a proud, loving father to Kim, Tom, Kathie and Bob. In time, he became a proud, loving and dedicated grandfather and great-grandfather.
Carl's first passion was his family. Fortunately, his passion for family made his other passions even more meaningful. Carl and Jan traveled often, going to see family wherever they could be found. Outings to Hawaii and the annual summer trip through Yellowstone National Park to Jackson Hole were always scheduled. In 2006, Carl and Jan gathered their whole family in Orlando to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. A trip that will never be forgotten.
Come winter, it was time to head to Red Lodge and ski. Much to the chagrin of his children and later grandchildren, it was important to arrive promptly when the lifts opened. Many times, that meant a 4:30 wakeup to reach his favorite spot, Big Sky Mountain. For years, family gathered in March to stay at Big Sky's Lake Condos to ski and enjoy the mountains. He proudly served on the Lake Condo board for 13 years in collaboration with condos' manager, Barb. Over the years, he carried hundreds of skis//poles for his kids and grandchildren, picked them up when they fell, and tried to instruct them how to not drop things off the ski lift (some learned better than others). He never had so much fun.
Upon moving to Billings, Carl and Jan joined Yellowstone Country Club. They spent years socializing with friends and family. Too many gatherings and family dinners to possibly recall. When the snow melted, summers were properly spent golfing with family and friends. For many years, he was perennially in the running for most rounds of golf played. Golf and cards with his friends were a treasured pastime. Those friends: John, Buddy, Earl, Chris, Wayne, Maury, George(s), Don, Bill, Hank, Larry, Roger and many more. A lifelong dream was fulfilled in April 2019 when he got to go to the Masters along with his wife, daughter Kathie and son-in-law Troy.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronnie; son Tom; and grandchildren Stephanie and Sarah Redinbaugh.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jan; children, Kim (Les) Redinbaugh, Kathie (Troy) Dugger and Bob (Lynnette) Jahr; grandchildren Krysten (Dan) Reid, Aaron (Katie) Redinbaugh, Tyler (Sydni) Dugger, Michelle Redinbaugh, Trent Dugger, Danielle Redinbaugh, Mathew (Maddi) Dugger, Melissa Dugger, Anna Jahr and Brady Jahr; four great-grandchildren, Oren, Rayne, Larkyn, Sammi and another one on the way.
The family would like to thank the staff at SCL Health and The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana.
Private family service, followed by a reception for friends and family from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 20201, at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, Billings.
A livestream of the service will be available at https:////michelottisawyers.com//2020//12//carl-edward-jahr//.
Memorials may be sent to Concordia College (Moorhead, MN) in support of scholarships in Carl's honor or your local Boy's and Girl's Club.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.