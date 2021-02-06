Carl F. Wohlgenant Jr., 96, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. Carl was born April 17, 1924, in Porterville, California, to Carl and Sara (Moore) Wohlgenant. The family moved to Kinsey, Montana, in 1935, where Carl graduated from the Miles City high school in 1942. After working for Boeing in Seattle, he enlisted in the USAF in 1945 where he attended airplane electrical school and was assigned to a Mobile Training Group on B-29s.

Carl was classified as a flying electrical instructor and was assigned to various stations around the country. On discharge in 1949, he attended University of Montana, Missoula where he received a BA in Economics. He then finished his Master's degree at Ohio State University. He met the girl of his dreams, Annetta Rose (Bunny) Wittenberg, at a square dance in Missoula and they were married in September, 1951. Carl and Bunny shared 69 years of marriage and raised five children. Carl and Bunny moved to Miles City and he took a job with the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) in 1955 as an agricultural specialist. When promoted to Area Director he moved the family to Bozeman, Montana.