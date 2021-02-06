Carl F. Wohlgenant Jr., 96, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. Carl was born April 17, 1924, in Porterville, California, to Carl and Sara (Moore) Wohlgenant. The family moved to Kinsey, Montana, in 1935, where Carl graduated from the Miles City high school in 1942. After working for Boeing in Seattle, he enlisted in the USAF in 1945 where he attended airplane electrical school and was assigned to a Mobile Training Group on B-29s.
Carl was classified as a flying electrical instructor and was assigned to various stations around the country. On discharge in 1949, he attended University of Montana, Missoula where he received a BA in Economics. He then finished his Master's degree at Ohio State University. He met the girl of his dreams, Annetta Rose (Bunny) Wittenberg, at a square dance in Missoula and they were married in September, 1951. Carl and Bunny shared 69 years of marriage and raised five children. Carl and Bunny moved to Miles City and he took a job with the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) in 1955 as an agricultural specialist. When promoted to Area Director he moved the family to Bozeman, Montana.
Carl retired in 1982 and he and Bunny hit the road in an RV as Snowbirds for many adventurous years. As age and cold Montana winters crept in they decided to move to Fountain Hills, Arizona, to be closer to family. Carl was very active in the community and served in various positions in the United Church of Christ (UCC) both in Miles City and Bozeman. Carl and Bunny were also members of the Manhattan and Bozeman Senior Centers, the Bozeman Chapter of Good Sam RV Club and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).
Carl is survived by his wife, Annetta, daughters Vicki (Trevor) of Sedona, AZ, Denise (Steve) of Scottsdale, AZ, Kristi (Troy) of Mesa, AZ, son Terry of Glendale, AZ and brother Richard (Joan), Denver, CO., seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Meghan, Matthew, Ashley, Cayman, Carli and Cade, as well as eight great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by daughter Carla, brother Joe, and sister Betty Fandrich. Carl considered life to be enjoyed and fully experienced, maintaining that 'life is beautiful'. He always tried to make the world a better place, ready to lend a listening ear to those needing comfort or advice. He was generous and felt it important to help those in need. His faith in God guided him throughout his life in his relationships with his family and the world.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT, stlabre.org or 866-753-5496; Manhattan American Legion Post 87, PO Box 735, Manhattan, MT 59741, or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1011, Scottsdale AZ 85259 or www.messingermortuary.com/obituary/Carl-Wohlgenant
