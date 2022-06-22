Carl Fager, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on June 16, at Gritman Medical center in Moscow Idaho. His memorial service will be held at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m.

Carl was born in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, August 15, 1937 to William and Myrtle Kuehl Fager. He is predeceased by his parents and eight brothers: Willard, Arthur, Milton, Earl, Orville, Harold, Willis and Lloyd.

Carl is survived by his wife Sandra of Potlatch Idaho, sons Bruce Fager (Tammy) of Potlatch and son Craig Fager of Dillon, Montana, grandson Jeff Fager (Amber) of Harvard, Idaho, granddaughter Heather Gilbertson (Chris) of Princeton, Idaho, and six great grandchildren.

While attending the University of Wisconsin Madison, he met and married Sandra Stewart. He also served as an F-89 fighter interceptor pilot in the Wisconsin and later Montana Air National Guard.

He moved to Missoula Montana in 1961 to complete his forestry degree and subsequently worked for the Forest Service in Plains, Montana, St. Maries, Idaho, Harlowton and Billings Montana.

Carl loved his Lord, his family and the great outdoors. He was a very active member of his church serving many terms as deacon, Sunday school teacher and usher. He also, at various times, was a member of Full Gospel Businessmen, St. Maries volunteer fire and EMT, Kiwanis, Friendship Force and the Gideons International where he enjoyed visiting evangelical churches to present the Gideon ministry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Princeton Church of the Nazarene or to Gideons International, PO Box 20024, Billings, MT 59104.

