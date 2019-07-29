{{featured_button_text}}

MARTINSDALE — Carl K. Berg Jr. 60, of Martinsdale, passed away on July 25, 2019 peacefully, at his home Memorial Services will be on Saturday August 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Lennep Church at Lennep, MT, with a reception to follow at the Martinsdale Community Center. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com

