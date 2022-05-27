Carl Lambert Olsen

Carl Lambert was born to Lilly and Carl Olsen, both of whom were from Denmark. He grew up in Belfry, Montana. He had two younger sisters, Selma (deceased) and Shirley (Billings). After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy (1943 – 1946). He served as an electrician on the USS Honolulu, CL-48, a light cruiser. He was aboard when it was torpedoed in the Philippines (10/1944).Lambert married Dorothy Arlene Cammock in September of 1946. They had two children, Terry (1949, Red Lodge) and Carlene (1957, passed away in 2014). They remained married until Dorothy's death in 1994. He married his second wife, Barbara Zinsli Olsen, in March of 1996. They recently celebrated 26 years together. Like his grandfather Carl, and his Dad, Terry served in the Navy in Vietnam to be just like his Dad.