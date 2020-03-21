Carl Martin Rebich
0 entries

Carl Martin Rebich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carl Martin Rebich

Carl Martin Rebich peacefully passed away at the age of 90, on March 9, 2020, while sitting in his recliner watching TV at Liggett Cottage.

He is survived by daughter, Kathy Munson (David) of Red Lodge; granddaughters, Courtney (Sean), Rachel (Corey) and grandson Adam (Katie); daughter, Barb Jette (Jerry) of Billings, grandsons Ryan and Brett; son, Pat Rebich (Anita) of Atascadero, California; daughter, Sheila Seifert of Red Lodge; son, Marty Rebich (Phanh) of Hillsboro, Oregon, and granddaughters Olivia and Breanna. He also has seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Carl will occur in Missoula. (Date to be determined)

View full obituary at www.smithfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Rebich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News