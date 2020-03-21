Carl Martin Rebich peacefully passed away at the age of 90, on March 9, 2020, while sitting in his recliner watching TV at Liggett Cottage.
He is survived by daughter, Kathy Munson (David) of Red Lodge; granddaughters, Courtney (Sean), Rachel (Corey) and grandson Adam (Katie); daughter, Barb Jette (Jerry) of Billings, grandsons Ryan and Brett; son, Pat Rebich (Anita) of Atascadero, California; daughter, Sheila Seifert of Red Lodge; son, Marty Rebich (Phanh) of Hillsboro, Oregon, and granddaughters Olivia and Breanna. He also has seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Carl will occur in Missoula. (Date to be determined)
