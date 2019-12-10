{{featured_button_text}}

Carl Rivera Sr., 96, of Billings passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on the evening of Dec. 5, 2019. Carl was born on Sept. 16, 1923.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 6 p.m. both at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial immediately following in Mountview Cemetery.

Service information

Dec 13
Funeral
Friday, December 13, 2019
12:00PM
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral
215 North 31st Street
Billings, MT 59101
Dec 12
Vigil
Thursday, December 12, 2019
6:00PM
Dahl Funeral Chapel
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT 59101
