Carl Rivera Sr., 96, of Billings passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on the evening of Dec. 5, 2019. Carl was born on Sept. 16, 1923.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 6 p.m. both at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral Mass will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial immediately following in Mountview Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
